Centre sticks to 8.5% as EPF interest rate for 2019-2020

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on December 31 decided to stick to 8.5 percent Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate for FY20. This will benefit around 6 crore EPF subscribers.

The gains from exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings were higher than expected at around Rs 3,000 crore which helped meet FY20 EPF rate of 8.5 percent, reported CNBC-TV-18.

Earlier reports arrived that the Union Finance Ministry may give nod to EPFO for interest rate recommendation of 8.5 percent for FY20. Also, the prospects of retirement fund body (EPFO) crediting the interest rate in one go of 8.5 percent instead of a splits, is higher.

In March 2020, the apex decision-making body under the labour minister Santosh Gandwar -- EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees -- approved 8.5 percent interest rate on EPF for 2019-20. The amount was to be credited in the account of around 6 crore EPF subscribers by September, 2020.

However, the EPFO proposed to credit the amount in two tranches -- 8.15 percent and 0.35 percent, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Combinedly, the 8.5 percent EPF is 15-basis points lower than 8.65 percent announced for 2018-19.

