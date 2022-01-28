CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 to be out soon. Here’s how you can check your 10th, 12th board exam results

Representative image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 term one board examination results 2021 soon. While the education board has not announced the final CBSE exam result announcement date and time yet, per media reports it is expected soon.

The CBSE term one examinations for Class 10 were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, while the Class 12 examinations were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

The Class 10, 12 CBSE exam results will be available on the official website at cbse.gov.in once released. The CBSE term one board result can be checked by entering the roll number, school number, and other relevant details on either cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Here's how students can download their CBSE Class 10, 12 term one result:

Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result link, which has not been activated yet.

Enter your details.

Click on submit and your CBSE 10th, 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download their CBSE term one mark sheet for future use.

Notably, the CBSE term one mark sheet can also be obtained on Digilocker, by visiting digilocker.gov.in.

They will have to enter the registered mobile number on the login page and click on ‘CBSE’ option which will be in the dropdown menu of the ‘education’ tab.

Students will then have to select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet” or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet”, depending on the respective exams they had taken.

The next step will be entering the year, name, and roll number, and submitting all the details.

Once done, the CBSE term 1 mark sheet 2021 will appear on the screen.