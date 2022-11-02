Akshata Murty has a shift in wardrobe during move back to 10, Downing Street​

Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty (Image: @RishiSunak/Twitter)

Akshata Murty, the billionaire heiress and First Lady of the United Kingdom, often spotted in luxurious designer labels, ditched her signature style and opted for high street brands during their move back to 10, Downing Street.

Murty, 42, was photographed along with packers and movers outside their new residence dressed in grey leggings, a light grey jumper and a £50 black fluffy H&M gilet with her £42 White Company faux fur sliders, the Daily Mail reported.

The family is moving into House no 10 and not the traditional residence of former PM’s in House 11 since 1997. Reports say there have been no plans of renovation yet. The movers were seen handling a piano, a barbecue and several smaller boxes during the move when Murty was photographed.

Akshata Murty during the move back. (Image: @clopys12/Twitter)

Heiress to £430 million stake in her father Narayana Murty’s IT business (Infosys), Murty also is a businesswoman and fashion designer herself, her family wealth aside.

Her choice of expensive clothes (and her husband UK PM Rishi Sunak) has raised several eyebrows before and after he was elected. The shift in wardrobe too didn’t go unnoticed as even her dressing down has made headlines in the UK.

Whether it is the scrutiny around her clothes or her family’s wealth that brought about this change in wardrobe cannot be confirmed.

The family used to live in House no 10 while Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Indian-origin PM then shuttled between Downing Street and his house in West London leading to speculations over whether they will move back to the Prime Minister’s residence.

But last week’s announcement that the family will move back to 10, Downing Street ended the chatter.