    Akhilesh Yadav will say 'EVM bewafa hai': Union Minister predicts Samajwadi Party will lose stronghold

    Predicting that Akhilesh Yadav will lose from SP bastion Karhal, Anurag Thakur also claimed that the SP’s ‘gunda raj’ will be rejected by the people this election.

    Stella Dey
    February 22, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav fought a high-stakes election against BJP leader SP Singh Baghel.

    The Samajwadi Party won’t be able to win even 100 seats in the marathon seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said today adding that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will say “EVM bewafa hai” (EVM’s are unfaithful) after the loss.

    Predicting that Yadav will lose from SP bastion Karhal, Thakur also claimed that the party's ‘gunda raj’ will be rejected by the people this election.

    Akhilesh won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases. On 10th March (counting of votes) he'll say 'EVM bewafa hai'. He'll lose from Karhal too. SP's 'gunda raj', 'mafia raj' and collusion with terrorists will not be accepted by people,” Thakur said at an election rally in Banda.

    Mainpuri’s Karhal seat voted in the third phase of assembly polls on February 20. The seat is a Yadav stronghold and the Samajwadi Party has only lost the seat once since 1992.

    The seat witnessed a high-pitched contest between Akhilesh Yadav and BJP Union Minister SP Singh Baghel who also claimed that the SP chief will lose the seat.

    “There was a time when no one would file nomination against Dimple Yadav from Kannauj. She would get elected unopposed. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensured she became poorva sansad (ex-MP). The same fate awaits Akhilesh," the Union minister told News18.

    Baghel had earlier worked with the Yadavs as their personal security officer before switching to the BJP.

    According to the Election Commission, Karhal has a total of 3.71 lakh voters, which includes 1.25 lakh Yadavs and 18,000 Muslims.

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 is being held in phases and votes will be counted on March 10.
    Stella Dey
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 02:50 pm

