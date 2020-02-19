The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on February 18, has said that Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship.

UIDAI’s regional office (RO) in Hyderabad earlier sent notices to 127 people based on police reports that the ‘illegal immigrants’ had acquired Aadhaar by false means.

After facing backlash, UIDAI took to Twitter to clarify that the notices had “nothing to do with citizenship”.



UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such. 3/n

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 19, 2020

At around 7 am on February 19, the UIDAI’s official twitter handle clarified its stance via a series of tweets: “Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar.“

It noted that the Supreme Court of India in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

It also stood by its RO adding, “As per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be cancelled. Therefore, the RO Hyderabad has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.”

If it is found and proved after the replies are received and examined that any of them (recipients) obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression, the statement added.

“These notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident. It is a routine quality improvement process that UIDAI takes up regularly,” it reiterated.

Talab Katta resident Mohammed Sattar told the New Indian Express, the notice alleges the Aadhaar office received complaint/allegation that he is “not an Indian national” and “obtained Aadhaar through false pretences, claims and documents.”

It directed Sattar to appear before an officer in Balapur on February 20 to prove the veracity of his documents. It added that an inquiry had been ordered by the Regional office, UIDAI, Hyderabad, to verify the complaint.

Sattar’s failure to comply would lead to suo moto decision, the notice signed by Amita Bindroo, Deputy Director - UIDAI Hyderabad states, the paper noted.

His lawyer has stated that Sattar will comply with the UIDAI’s enquiry and will challenge the notice in the High Court.

However, in the Twitter statement on February 19, UIDAI said it had postponed the personal hearing to May 2020 “since it may take them (recipients) some more time to collect the original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar, as informed by the state police.”

(With agency inputs)