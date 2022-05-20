English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    A door on Mars? The truth behind NASA’s baffling, viral photo

    The image, tweeted by the Curiosity rover’s official account on May 19, led to speculation that there was a mysterious portal on Mars' surface.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    A mysterious photo of a door-like structure on Mars. (Image credit: @MarsCuriosity/Twitter)

    A mysterious photo of a door-like structure on Mars. (Image credit: @MarsCuriosity/Twitter)

    NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has captured a baffling image, which at the first glance looks like a tiny door.

    The image, tweeted by the rover’s official account on May 19, ignited massive interest online, with many speculating that the “door” was a mysterious portal on the surface of the Red Planet.

    But a series of follow-up photos released by NASA make it evident that the “door” is actually a crevice in a rock.

    mars.nasa.gov What looked like a door in a zoomed out photo is actually a crevice (encircled) on a massive rock.  (Image credit: mars.nasa.gov)

    NASA said in a statement that its rover had been exploring a mound of rock called “East Cliffs” on May 7.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures -- including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door,” it said. “These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.”

    NASA explained why people viewing the image were seeing a door. “It’s a natural geologic feature! It may just *look* like a door because your mind is trying to make sense of the unknown. (This is called "pareidolia"),” it said.

    NASA’s Curiosity is presently investigating a stretch of Mount Sharp. “(The region) may hold evidence of a major change from wetter to drier conditions in Mars’ early history,” it said.

    NASA’s Mars Exploration Mission aims to study the formation and early evolution of Mars as a planet, the geological and climate processes that have shaped it over time and its potential to host life.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mars #NASA #rover
    first published: May 20, 2022 01:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.