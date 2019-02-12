Congress spokesperson trolled for uploading old photos to show Priyanka Gandhi's rally turnout

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among other senior leaders during a roadshow, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi received a lot of flak on social media after she shared photos that were nearly two months old for showing the popularity and crowd turnout for newly appointed General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The photos were posted from cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin’s election campaign held in December 2018.



Campaigning in my home state of Telangana is always more than special. The love & enthusiasm of people is overwhelming. #PrajakutamiForTelangana @INCIndia @INCTelangana @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5daNXdQur6 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 5, 2018

“This is quite a welcome, Lucknow!”, read the tweet along with which four photos were posted. Out of these, three were from the Lucknow rally whereas the fourth photo uploaded to show the turnout for the rally was from another Congress rally that was held in Telangana.

Chaturvedi missed out on identifying the location and uploaded the photos which were shared by several Congress supporters on social media.

When zoomed in, it came to the notice of many Twitter users that there is a banner which is printed in Telugu.

The photos went viral as BJP supporters trolled Chaturvedi for spreading fake images. Chaturvedi accepted the mistake, and the tweet was deleted soon after which she uploaded the correct photos from the rally.

Here goes...corrected...Poor BJP trolls clutching at straws to save their leader’s face in U.P.! This is quite a welcome, Lucknow! #NayiUmeedNayaDesh उत्तर प्रदेश बनेगा उत्तम प्रदेश यही है हमारा मक़सद, यही है हमारा संकल्प! pic.twitter.com/uk0XfpdfcI — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 11, 2019

“Here goes...corrected...Poor BJP trolls clutching at straws to save their leader’s face in U.P.!”, the tweet read followed by the photos from the Lucknow rally.She then added more images to the tweet captioning," Some more for the trolls."