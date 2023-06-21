Closed-loop communication essential for smooth growth

Here is a common scenario that many of us have faced: You get a request for some pointers on an ongoing or new project, and you send in your two cents worth of thoughts. But you do not get any feedback, confirmations, or questions on the same, and eventually, you also forget all about that.

The idea is to collaborate on the project as partners. It is not complete until the message from the sender is received, confirmed by the receiver, and verified by the sender. That is the accepted norm.

Consider the case of medicine. In medical practice, including surgery, clear and effective communication is crucial for patient safety and a successful outcome. Prior to the start of surgery, the surgical team conducts a timeout during which closed-loop communication is employed to confirm the correct procedure, surgical site, and other critical information. Each team member speaks up and confirms his/her agreement, minimising the risk of errors or confusion in emergency situations in between.

In the military, too, this technique is used because it is literally a lifesaver. It is the leader’s responsibility to communicate with the team and convey the mission, goal, and route to achieve it. Prior to that plan being initiated, the team must reconfirm and reiterate the goals and plans back to the leader. This loop is repeated until the leader is satisfied that there is a clear understanding before closing the discussions and sealing the plan.

In business, the consequences are as enormous as in surgery, but they definitely may not be of literally killing someone. However, the principles are well worth looking at, even in ordinary business situations. Closed-loop communication is a process that ensures that a sender's message is received and understood correctly by the receiver, who then acknowledges the message back to the sender with an appropriate conclusion, as the case may be.

This communication helps build trust and reliability. Follow these pointers to ensure closed-loop communication:

Have clear objectives: Plan to communicate clearly. Have logical checkpoints or natural follow-up points. Give precise instructions and set clear expectations for all team members. Leaders must be able to communicate instructions and expectations clearly to their team members. Closed-loop communication helps leaders confirm that their messages are understood and allows team members to seek clarification if needed. By deploying closed-loop communication, leaders can minimise misunderstandings, improve efficiency, and reduce errors.

Building trust and responsibility: Closed-loop communication encourages an environment of trust and accountability. Leaders who actively seek feedback and confirmation from their team members show that they value their input and are open to communication. This fosters trust and encourages team members to take ownership of their roles and responsibilities.

Accountability and ownership: Closed-loop communication promotes accountability among team members. When team members acknowledge the instructions received and confirm their understanding, they take ownership of their assigned tasks as well. This accountability ensures that the delegation process is not only about assigning work but also about fostering a sense of commitment among team members.

Effective teamwork: Leaders in healthcare, like the surgeons mentioned above, drive strong teamwork skills. Closed-loop communication is an integral part of that ecosystem. It promotes collaboration and ensures that every team member is engaged, informed, and has a voice to be heard. Leaders who cultivate closed-loop communication practices can help foster a culture of effective collaboration, help their teams perform at a very high level, and enhance their team's performance.

Closed-loop communication plays a vital role in promoting effective delegation and enhancing overall leadership effectiveness. It helps avoid micromanagement and allows the person to whom the task is delegated to feel comfortable and have some level of independence. As an SME leader, it can help you practice an 'eyes-on, hands-off' style of entrusting tasks to others. In turn, it helps groom people to be independent and accountable.

The idea of closed-loop communication is not to just send a message but to get work completed. Many times, there is so much to be done. In such cases, do what can be done quickly and respond immediately. If not, give the sender a deadline by which it will be completed.

In small companies, it is often easy to close the loop when people are in one place and not remotely dispersed. As mentioned above, when a task is to be performed immediately, it is relatively easier to accomplish it. However, the communication loop can take longer in larger or hybrid organisations where all employees may not be easy to reach quickly. But no matter how much time it takes, it is very important to ensure that the communication loop is closed to make sure that no errors occur.