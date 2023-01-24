Google investor, who asked Sundar Pichai to cut more jobs, made over Rs 15 crore a day in 2022

British billionaire hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn told Google CEO Sundar Pichai that the decision to cut 12,000 jobs is a step in the right direction. (Image credit: @britishasiantst/Twitter)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn, who advised Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to cut more jobs even after 12,000 layoffs were announced, reportedly made £1.5 million (Rs 15.07 crore) a day in 2022.

Chris Hohn, the founder of The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) holds a $6 billion stake in Google-parent company Alphabet, and in a now viral letter to Pichai, said that while mass layoffs are a step in the right direction, but it does not reverse the new jobs added in 2022. He advised that the company should reduce workforce to 1,50,000 – a 20 per cent cut – from the now announced 6 per cent global workforce layoffs.

Hohn further added that he hopes to "have a further dialogue" with Pichai on the issue.

Read his full letter: