Chris Rock's mom blasts Will Smith: 'When he slapped Chris, he slapped me'

While watching the Oscars 2022 from home, Chris Rock's Rose Rock said that she initially thought the incident was staged until Will Smith began to say "take my wife's name out your f***king mouth." (Image credit: @chrisrock/Twitter)

Chris Rock's mother has spoken out about the infamous Oscar night when actor Will Smith slapped her son.

An author and motivational speaker, Rose Rock blasted Smith's actions in an interview to WIS-TV in South Carolina about the incident. During the 2022 Academy Awards, while Rock was presenting, he made a joke about Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. It did not sit well with Smith and he took to the stage and slapped Rock.

Rose Rock, said, "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened."

While watching the show from home, she said that she initially thought the incident was staged until Smith began to say "take my wife's name out your f***king mouth."

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," his mother said.

Rock said that her son Chris Rock was excited to present the award for Best Documentary Feature and that Smith's actions ruined his speech. "No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'what just happened?'" she said.

The comedian's mother also did not find Will Smith's apology via Instagram convincing.

"I feel really bad that he never apologized," she said. "I mean his people wrote up a piece saying I apologize to Chris Rock, but you see something like that is personal, you reach out."

Meanwhile, Will Smith was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday– his first public appearance since the Oscars slapgate.

The Hollywood star was photographed smiling and interacting with fans at the Kalina airport on Saturday morning.

It is not clear what Smith is doing in the country, although certain news reports suggest that he is to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru.





