Chinese New Year 2023: 7 things to know about the year of the rabbit

Figurines to mark the upcoming lunar new year of the rabbit are displayed inside the Marina Bay Sands shopping mall in Singapore.

The Chines New Year, based on the lunar calendar, will be celebrated on January 22. A Chinese zodiac sign is assigned to every year and this time it's the year of the rabbit.

Here are 7 things to know about the Chinese New Year:

1.) 2023 is a year of the water rabbit, starting from January 22, 2023 (Chinese New Year), and ending on February 9, 2024 (Chinese New Year's Eve). Each new year in the lunar calendar is represented by one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, or pig.

2.) The Chinese New Year is one of the biggest celebrations across Asia and the Asian diaspora, and represents new beginnings and the renewal of good health, happiness, and fortune in Chinese culture. 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.

3.) People born in a year of the rabbit are called "rabbits" and are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious.



Bought some Lunar New Year stamps at the post office today. Forgot I saw a rabbit at PetSmart yesterday. It’s all coming together! HNY again, all … best wishes in the Year of the Rabbit! #gunghayfatchoy pic.twitter.com/jWiTSZQzhi

— Art Wong (@ArtWong128) January 18, 2023

4.) Chinese brush painter Lucy Wang, who a designed a special Chinese Zodiac birth certificate to ring in the year of rabbit in Australia, told Xinhua news agency, "In Chinese culture, the rabbit is known to be the luckiest of the 12 zodiac animals and symbolizes peace and longevity."

5.) The luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in 2023 are oxes, tigers, and snakes.

6.) Chinese people believe that what you do at the beginning of a new year will affect your luck throughout the year. People often stay up on Chinese New Year’s eve and wish their friends and family after the clock strikes 12.

7.) People also gift each other red packets to attract good luck and positivity.