Elon Musk reacts as ChatGPT lists him as 'controversial'

Elon Musk is one of the most followed personalities on Twitter with 129.2 million followers.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been put in the “controversial personalities” section by AI language model chatbot ChatGPT. What’s noteworthy is that the Twitter CEO was the co-founder of OpenAI back in 2015, a research and development company that powers ChatGPT.

Musk, 51, had a very subtle reaction to the list.

Entrepreneur Isaac Latterell wrote on Twitter: “ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples.” He shared a list of “controversial” personalities and a list of apparently controversial political parties.

Musk just retweeted the list with two exclamation marks.

Former US president Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, China’s Xi Jinping, ex UK PM Boris Johnson all made it to the controversial list according to ChatGPT.

US President Joe Biden, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, ex New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, French President Emmanuel Macron all made it to the non-controversial list.

While Musk was listed as controversial, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were not. Oprah Winfrey was listed as “non-controversial” as compared to another popular talk-show host Ellen Degeneres who was listed as “controversial”. Former couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are both in the controversial list.

For political parties around the world, ChatGPT listed the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the Communist Party, the Brexit Party among others as controversial.

The tweet has been viewed over 30 million times.

Just days ago, Musk had expressed his qualms about Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot that he likened it to an AI villain. “Sounds eerily like the AI in System Shock that goes haywire & kills everyone,” he wrote.