CEO says her productive day includes ‘brunch, Michelin dinner, midnight parties.’ Trolled, obviously

Alyssa Tsai is the founder and CEO of Panony, a blockchain investment and media platform (Image credit: @alyssatsai/Instagram)

Alyssa Tsai, founder and CEO of Panony, lives a productive life in Paris – or so she thinks. Twitter users would beg to differ after reading her latest post.

On Thursday, the entrepreneur and investor shared a snapshot of what a typical day in Paris looks like for her. Tsai begins her day with 3 am catch-up calls with her team in Asia – Panony is a blockchain investment and media platform based in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong.

This 3 am meeting is followed by “brunch events” at 9 am. After this, Tsai typically attends a “luncheon” with venture capitalists around 12 pm. Her afternoon is filled with “some mandatory walk meetings in such a gorgeous and cultural city” as Paris.

Dinner for her is usually at 8 pm – again with other venture capitalists, and typically at one of the many fancy, Michelin star restaurants that populate the French capital. After this, she makes her way to midnight parties before starting the cycle all over again at 3 am.

Notice anything missing in this daily schedule? Several Twitter users pointed out that Tsai did not seem to getting a lot of work done during her day, nor a lot of sleep. In fact, much of her typical day seems to be spent socialising with other venture capitalists or dining out.

The CEO of Panony has therefore been mocked for claiming that “life in Paris is so productive” in her post.

“Where’s the productive part,” asked one commenter.



— Chad (@PalantirChad) July 20, 2023



“Nice definition of productive,” said another.



— Maanav Khaitan (@MaanavKhaitan) July 20, 2023



— QuikThinx_AllThots (@QuikThinx_AT) July 20, 2023



“Midnight parties sound productive,” a third agreed sarcastically.



— Ivan Bjelajac (@instantfinality) July 20, 2023

Many people wondered when Tsai found the time to sleep



— Klaus Kajetski (@KlasuGG) July 20, 2023



— Emerging Ventures Capital (@emerging_v_c) July 20, 2023

Alyssa Tsai started Panony in 2018 along with Tongtong Bee. According to her website, she was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list in 2020. She previously worked for Vogue and Ogilvy, while Apple, LVMH and Huawei consulted her for their Asia and Greater China go-to-market strategies.