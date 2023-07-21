CEO says her productive day includes ‘brunch, Michelin dinner, midnight parties.’ Trolled, obviously

Alyssa Tsai, founder and CEO of Panony, lives a productive life in Paris – or so she thinks. Twitter users would beg to differ after reading her latest post.
On Thursday, the entrepreneur and investor shared a snapshot of what a typical day in Paris looks like for her. Tsai begins her day with 3 am catch-up calls with her team in Asia – Panony is a blockchain investment and media platform based in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong.
This 3 am meeting is followed by “brunch events” at 9 am. After this, Tsai typically attends a “luncheon” with venture capitalists around 12 pm. Her afternoon is filled with “some mandatory walk meetings in such a gorgeous and cultural city” as Paris.
Dinner for her is usually at 8 pm – again with other venture capitalists, and typically at one of the many fancy, Michelin star restaurants that populate the French capital. After this, she makes her way to midnight parties before starting the cycle all over again at 3 am.
Life in Paris is so productive
- 3am catch up w/ my team in Asia
- 9am brunch events
- 12pm luncheon with VCs
- afternoon some mandatory walk meetings in such a gorgeous and cultural city
- 8pm Michelin dinner w VCs
- midnight parties
- 3am again oops here we go again
— Alyssa (@AlyssaTsai) July 20, 2023
The CEO of Panony has therefore been mocked for claiming that “life in Paris is so productive” in her post.
“Where’s the productive part,” asked one commenter.
Where’s the productive part
— Chad (@PalantirChad) July 20, 2023
“Nice definition of productive,” said another.
nice definition of “productive”
— Maanav Khaitan (@MaanavKhaitan) July 20, 2023
Lmao, nobody in Paris actually lives like this.
— QuikThinx_AllThots (@QuikThinx_AT) July 20, 2023
“Midnight parties sound productive,” a third agreed sarcastically.
Midnight parties sound productive
— Ivan Bjelajac (@instantfinality) July 20, 2023
Wen sleep mlady?
— Klaus Kajetski (@KlasuGG) July 20, 2023
Wow! When do you sleep
— Emerging Ventures Capital (@emerging_v_c) July 20, 2023
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!