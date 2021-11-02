Celebrity-led endorsements up during IPL 14, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni top the charts

Many of your favorite celebrities were more visible on TV during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as celebrity led endorsements during the league went up significantly this year, according to data from TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

During the 60 matches of season 14, celebrity endorsed ads saw 19 percent increase in share over previous season, the television audience measurement analysis firm said.

This year celebrity-led advertisements on TV recorded 57 percent share as against 48 percent in IPL 13.

When it comes to non-celebrity endorsed ads, its share in IPL 14 was 17 percent lesser compared to IPL 13 with a 52 percent share as compared to 43 percent during IPL 14.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown restrictions, celebrity-led endorsements had seen a drop with some analysts estimating 15 percent to 20 percent decline in Indian celebrity endorsement space.

According to Duff & Phelps brand valuation report, number of endorsements declined from 370 in 2019 to 357 in 2020 for the top 20 celebrities, showing a decline of 3.5 percent in the growth rate.

While the celebrity endorsement space was impacted last year, this year overall number of celebrities visible during IPL 14 ads saw a 31 percent rise as compared to IPL 13.

Wondering who were the celebrities seen the most during IPL 14 ads? Film actors led in brand endorsements with 47 percent share of ad volumes, followed by sports persons with 39 percent share in season 14.

Ranveer Singh tops the charts in terms of most visible celebrity during IPL 14 with 11 percent share of ad volumes. Ad volumes refer to as the duration of advertising on television in seconds.

While movie actors grabbed a significant share of celebrity-led ads during IPL 14, share of film and TV actress endorsed ads was only 14 percent.

On the other hand, number of sports personalities grew by 38 percent during 60 matches of IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.

M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli were the top two sports celebrities in both IPL 14 and IPL 13. However, their share of ad volumes dropped this year. Dhoni who topped the charts during IPL 13 with 14 percent share in ad volumes saw the number drop to nine percent in 2021.

Similarly, Kohli who had recorded six percent share in ad volumes during IPL 13 saw it decrease to four percent in IPL 14.

Along with Dhoni and Kohli, Virendra Sehwag, Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar were the top sports celebrities during IPL 14. Last year, the top five sports celebrities included Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant with Dhoni and Kohli at the top.

Other celebrities who were most visible this year during IPL 14 include Shah Rukh Khan and Jim Sarabh with seven percent and four percent share in ad volumes respectively.

Aamir Khan who ranked second with nine percent share in ad volumes during IPL 13 was not amid the top five celebrities who were most visible in IPL 14.

In addition, top five categories and advertisers accounted for 49 percent and 36 percent share of celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 14. The top five categories during IPL 14 included pan masala, online gaming, digital wallets, edtech and corporate financial institute.

In terms of top five advertisers in IPL 14 that includes Dreamplug Technologies, Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods, Vishnu Packaging, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). ​