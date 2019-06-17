App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CD Projekt Red is attempting to add a transgender character customisation in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red could usher in a new era in character customisation that goes beyond the male and female gender.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

E3 2019 may have concluded, but the gaming community's obsession with Cyberpunk 2077 continues. From Keanu Reeves to ray tracing support, the surprises in Cyberpunk keep coming. And, if the latest reports are accurate, Cyberpunk 2077 may just have another great surprise in store for us.

CD Projekt Red recently made the news for the wrong reason, after the appearance of a heavily sexualised transgender model featured on one of the banners in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The controversy has raised questions about the developer’s sensitivity in dealing with the transgender issue.

However, a recent report claims Cyberpunk 2077 might include a transgender character customisation option apart from the regular male and female gender options.

Close

In an interview with Director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz said that the team is working hard to allow players to customise their character to suit whichever gender they want their character to identify as. So, you might just be able to personalise your Cyberpunk 2077 character as whatever you like male, female, transgender, non-binary or cisgender.

related news

Source: WhatCulture

Between the poster, a controversial joke and conversation about gender fluidity in the game, CD Projekt Red seems to be taking the transgender issue seriously as Tomaszkiewicz statement did seem pretty concrete.

Art director Kasia Redesiuk told Polygon, “Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopian future where megacorporations dictate everything. They try to, and successfully, influence people’s lives. They shove products down their throats. They create those very aggressive advertisements that use, and abuse, a lot of people’s needs and instincts. So, hypersexualisation is apparent everywhere, and in our ads, there are many examples of hypersexualised women, hypersexualised men, and hypersexualised people in between.”

The in-game ad in question seems to be in accordance with the theme Cyberpunk 2077 sets and isn’t meant to offend. That being said, introducing a character customisation beyond the two male and female options does sound like a great move by CD Projekt Red.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #gaming

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.