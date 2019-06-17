CD Projekt Red is attempting to add a transgender character customisation in Cyberpunk 2077

E3 2019 may have concluded, but the gaming community's obsession with Cyberpunk 2077 continues. From Keanu Reeves to ray tracing support, the surprises in Cyberpunk keep coming. And, if the latest reports are accurate, Cyberpunk 2077 may just have another great surprise in store for us.

CD Projekt Red recently made the news for the wrong reason, after the appearance of a heavily sexualised transgender model featured on one of the banners in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The controversy has raised questions about the developer’s sensitivity in dealing with the transgender issue.

However, a recent report claims Cyberpunk 2077 might include a transgender character customisation option apart from the regular male and female gender options.

In an interview with Director, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz said that the team is working hard to allow players to customise their character to suit whichever gender they want their character to identify as. So, you might just be able to personalise your Cyberpunk 2077 character as whatever you like male, female, transgender, non-binary or cisgender.

Between the poster, a controversial joke and conversation about gender fluidity in the game, CD Projekt Red seems to be taking the transgender issue seriously as Tomaszkiewicz statement did seem pretty concrete.

Art director Kasia Redesiuk told Polygon, “Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopian future where megacorporations dictate everything. They try to, and successfully, influence people’s lives. They shove products down their throats. They create those very aggressive advertisements that use, and abuse, a lot of people’s needs and instincts. So, hypersexualisation is apparent everywhere, and in our ads, there are many examples of hypersexualised women, hypersexualised men, and hypersexualised people in between.”