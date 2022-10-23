Word of mouth: 'Canara Bank employees' hawk FD scheme in Mumbai suburbs, video goes viral

File image of a Canara Bank branch in New Delhi (Image: Reuters)

A video, purportedly showing employees of state-owned Canara Bank hitting the road to sell a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme, has been widely shared on social media.

In the footage, a group can be seen advertising Canara Bank's "666 days" FD scheme in what is believed to be a suburban Mumbai locality. One of the men, carrying a microphone, shares the details of the plan, while two others move from shop to shop to distribute brochures.

Twitter users who shared the video claimed that those selling the scheme were "employees of Canara Bank".



.⁦@canarabank⁩ looking for fixed deposits in Mumbai suburbs. Tells the story of liquidity in the banking system. Banks need money to keep pace with credit growth pic.twitter.com/AL5BOJDDD6

— Tamal Bandyopadhyay (@TamalBandyo) October 22, 2022

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims or the clip.

The 666 days FD scheme of Canara Bank provides a return of 7 percent per annum for general citizens, and 7.5 percent for senior citizens, for a deposit lower than Rs 2 crore.

The video came to the fore days after Canara Bank reported strong results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23. The public sector lender recorded an 89.5 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,525 crore, aided by lower tax costs and healthy net interest income.

Net interest margin for the quarter expanded to 2.83 percent, against 2.72 percent in the year-ago period as well as 2.78 percent in the previous quarter.

The bank also improved its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) falling 61 bps sequentially to 6.37 percent and net NPA was down by 29 bps QoQ to 2.19 percent for September FY23 quarter.