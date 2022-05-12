English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Burnt buses, submerged cars become selfie points in Sri Lanka. Pics inside

    "I am not going to school for four days due to the ongoing protest in Colombo and today we are here with my family, I have taken many selfies here to show my friends," one of the visitors said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

    "People are taking a selfie here because they want to take it as a memory," Clifford, a private corporate company employee, who stopped his motorbike in the area to take selfies told ANI.


    Amid the ongoing political crisis and anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, the country has found for itself new selfie points near burnt buses and cars submerged in ponds outside the Prime Minister's residence in Colombo.

    People were seen walking on the streets outside the office of the Prime Minister near Temple Tree, taking selfies in front of buses that were set to flames by the protesters and cars submerged in the ponds .

    Until a few days ago, the Temple Tree office was occupied by the now-former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

    "I am not going to school for four days due to the ongoing protest in Colombo and today we are here with my family, I have taken many selfies here to show my friends," one of the visitors, Asma Ismat, told news agency ANI.

    "People are taking a selfie here because they want to take it as a memory, many people could not join the protest due to some reason... taking a selfie is showing solidarity with the protesters," Clifford, a private corporate company employee, who stopped his motorbike in the area to take selfies told ANI.

    After three days of curfew in the Island nation, the defence forces were ordered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday to shoot at sight all those who plunder public property or cause personal harm.

    Read more: Video: Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters attack protestors in Sri Lanka

    The protests in Sri Lanka which were going on relatively peacefully for weeks turned violent on Monday after alleged attacks launched by the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) loyalists on anti-government protesters near the Temple Trees and at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

    Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members were shifted to Trincomalee Naval Base, a day after he resigned following violent protests.

    Several buses were burnt and cars fell into ponds near the PM's residence in Colombo.

    (With inputs from ANI)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Colombo #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Mahinda Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka #sri lankan crisis #Temple Tree
    first published: May 12, 2022 08:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.