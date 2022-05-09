Video: Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters attack protestors in Sri Lanka

Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. - Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned May 9, his spokesman said, shortly after violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters left at least 78 people wounded.

Armed with sticks and clubs, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters on Monday attacked anti-government protestors.

The incident -- which happened near 'MainaGoGama', a protest site near Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister -- forced Rajapaksa to resign.

The violence began after several thousand supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa, brought in buses from rural areas, poured out of his nearby official residence and attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office at the sea-front Galle Face promenade in downtown Colombo.

The supporters then pulled down tents of protesters in front of the prime minister's Temple Trees residence and torched anti-government banners and placards.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo which was later widened to include the island of Sri Lanka. At least 78 injured people were hospitalised, Colombo National Hospital spokesman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.



Officials said the army riot squad was called in to reinforce police. Soldiers have been deployed throughout the crisis to protect deliveries of fuel and other essentials but until now not to prevent clashes.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's spokesman Rohan Weliwita said the 76-year-old sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a "new unity government".

"I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis," the prime minister said in the letter, seen by AFP.

The country's largest opposition party had said before the clashes that it would not join any government helmed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.

The resignation of the prime minister automatically means the cabinet stands dissolved.





