“Bridezilla”: Woman charged wedding guests $50 as entry fee

A 19-year-old student from the United States wrote in a Reddit post on January 17 that her 26-year-old cousin asked wedding guests to pay an entry fee. The woman, who got married on January 19, allegedly asked for $50 from every guest who attends her wedding.

Not just that, she even set up an “exclusive guest list” for people who would transfer the money to her online, so they wouldn’t have to wait in queue on D-Day when the other guests pay.

Elaborating about her cousin’s bizarre wedding plans, the Reddit user wrote: “She said they can Venmo her money so there won’t be no [sic] problems and everyone who paid will be added onto the ‘exclusive guest list’, which basically means you won’t have to wait in line while other guests pay.”

She further said matters went out of hand when she revolted, and the bride-to-be called up her family members to complain about the “defiant cousin” who is not willing to pay and attend her wedding.

The teen wrote: “She wanted to get the money she spent on her special day back. I told her I wouldn’t be able to come because this was outrageous and that I wish her well on her special day. She contacted my aunt and my aunt called me cheap and rude. My parents offered to pay for my entry, but I refused.”

The post went viral, with comments from fellow outraged Reddit users calling out the bride's "cheap" tactics.













One user going by the name Greenfairy 79 wrote: "I get people don’t have a lot of money to throw a big fancy wedding but why can’t they stay within their budget and not expect their guests to pay for their big day? I bet she also expects a present."