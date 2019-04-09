Borderlands games on Steam bombarded by users after Epic exclusivity announcement

Gearbox is bringing back the impressive hybrid formula of action RPG meets first-person shooter with a new addition to the famed Borderlands series. Borderlands 3 launches on September 13, 2019 is set to become the fourth edition in the Borderlands franchise.

Borderlands 3 will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Gearbox recently revealed a colourful trailer, teasing the action-packed adventure ahead of fans. However, the latest announcement by game developer, Gearbox – that Borderlands 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for six months after its release initial release has left Steam users out in the cold.

Exclusivity seems to be the new theme of Epic and Steam’s ongoing rivalry. Borderlands 3 joins the ranks of AAA titles like Metro Exodus and The Division 2 to become Epic Store Exclusives. Steam users haven't taken lightly to the recent announcement, bombarding previous Borderlands titles on the Steam game store with negative reviews.

Borderlands 2 took the brunt of user-backlash receiving around 1,600 new negative reviews after the announcement. It was followed by 420 and 320 new negative reviews for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition respectively. After going through a few reviews on Steam, it seems evident that users aren't unhappy with the game as much as the announcement.

“Like others changing my review to negative as this is the most convenient place to voice my dislike of Gearbox's and 2K's recent decision to go to the Epic Store."

“Gearbox and 2K are terrible. Do not support these companies.”

“This negative "review" is mainly because of the BL3 EPIC store exclusive.”

Several users also stated that they would take down their negative reviews when Borderlands 3 came to Steam, trashing both Gearbox and Epic Stores. While Borderlands remains unaffected by the slew of negative reviews, other games on the platform remain exposed to Steam’s increasingly ubiquitous review bomb problem.