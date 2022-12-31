BMW worker, fired for going to Burger King during lunch break, wins £16,000 payout

A BMW factory worker alleged he was unfairly dismissed from his job (Image credit: bmwgroup.com)

A BMW factory worker has won more than £16,000 as payout after he was sacked for going to Burger King during his lunch break.

In June 2018, Ryan Parkinson was working an overtime shift at the BMW factory in Oxford when he took an hour-long break to drive to Burger King. His superiors allege that Parkinson did not inform them he was leaving – a fact he disputed during his employment tribunal.

“My co-workers were talking about where they wanted to eat. Everyone wanted a kebab, and I said I wanted a Burger King,” Parkinson was quoted as saying by LBC News. “I said I’m going to get a Burger King. I got on a scooter thing and went and got a Burger King and sat in my car until half past.”

When Parkinson returned to the BMW factory, he was reprimanded for not informing his superiors that he would be leaving.

In May 2019, he was subjected to a disciplinary hearing and fired by the GI Group, a recruitment agency that provides temporary contracts. Parkinson got his job back after an appeal, but he was again fired in November 2019 for allegedly leaving without permission to collect sandwiches from his car.

Parkinson then sued GI Group for unfair dismissal. In his lawsuit, he also claimed race-related harassment and discrimination – but these racism claims were dismissed.

The BMW factory worker did, however, win £16,916 in unpaid wages and compensation.

Employment Judge Stephen Vowles said: “GI Group failed to investigate the assertions by (Mr Parkinson) and his trade union representatives that this was a widespread practice done during break times by dozens of other employees.

“There was no evidence of any procedure in place by [GI Group] for obtaining permission to exit the site or to notify a supervisor of exiting the site or the recording of any such permission or notification.”