Blue Origin confirms Star Trek's William Shatner will fly to space

The company also announced the identity of the remaining passenger, Audrey Powers, the company's vice president of mission and flight operations.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Blue Origin on October 4 confirmed William Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly aboard the company's next crewed rocket on October 12.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” said Shatner.

“I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” she said.

They will join Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, on the sub-orbital flight.

Blue Origin will host a live webcast of the mission, called NS-18, with coverage set to begin at 8 am ET on October 12.

This flight will be Blue Origin’s tourism and research rocket New Shepard's second human flight following first human flight on July 20 which included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, Oliver Daemen.

The voyage, that lasted for 11 minutes, was a key moment for a fledgling industry seeking to make the final frontier accessible to elite tourists.
Tags: #Blue Origin #William Shatner
first published: Oct 4, 2021 08:10 pm

