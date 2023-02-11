Blinkit delivers bread packet with live rat inside, company responds after Twitter outrage

A Blinkit customer was in for a rude shock when he found an alive rat inside a packet a bread he had ordered on February 1 this year.
Nitin Arora tweeted a photo of a rat squished inside a packet of bread that was delivered by fast delivery app Blinkit. He tweeted the details two days later on February 3.
Arora also shared screenshots of the chat he had with the customer service agent at Blinkit who said that the issue has been escalated.
“Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items,” Arora tweeted. He also shared a doctored photo of a billboard for Blinkit that displayed the rat inside the bread packet.
Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA
@letsblinkit @blinkitcares pic.twitter.com/CDCvlWbEor
We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks. (2/2)