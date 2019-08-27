App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Billionaire Ray Dalio attributes his success to the Beatles and an Indian yogi

An Indian style of meditation has reportedly helped him cope with all the challenges involved in manning Bridgewater Associates -- the largest hedge fund in the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
British rock band The Beatles (Wikimedia)
Star hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, has recently revealed that the secret behind his resounding and unrelenting success in the investing world lies in British rock band Beatles.

When the billionaire was in his early twenties, the famous foursome was basking in phenomenal stardom and everything they did and said had a halo effect on their followers. One such fan was Dalio, who was inspired by the Beatles to start meditating.

It has almost been fifty years since the time he started meditating, and it continues to be a part of his daily routine, reported CNBC.

Talking about how meditation changed his life and career, the 70-year-old said: “It was life-changing.”

Back in the 1960s, the Beatles had visited India for two months, where they learnt a new form of meditation. Touched by the unique meditation technique developed by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the band members decided to popularise and practice it.

This special style of meditation, which is widely practiced in India, is known as Transcendental Meditation and involves repeated chanting of the mantra “OM” to transcend to a state of subconsciousness.

In the past five decades, Dalio has practiced transcendental meditation twice a day daily. He would meditate for 20 minutes each time, once in the morning and once in the evening.

“It works because it brings you into your subconscious mind and it gives one an equanimity. In other words, a centred-ness, a calm centred-ness in the middle of a storm,” said Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates

He added, chanting Om also augmented his creative thinking capabilities, by taking his mind off the distractions of the world. “It’s like if you take a hot shower and the ideas come to you. That ability to reflect well and to be above those things that you’re operating so you can navigate them well is a really great thing to have.”

This Indian style of meditation has reportedly helped him cope with all the challenges involved in manning Bridgewater Associates -- the largest hedge fund in the world, that was founded in 1975.

Notably, the International Academy of Meditation, where the Beatles received their training, is now known as the Beatles Ashram. It is located near the picturesque north Indian city of Rishikesh. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi taught transcendental meditation to several renowned personalities, including musician Donovan, actor Mia Farrow, and Mike Love.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:38 am

tags #British rock band #hedge fund manager #meditation #Ray Dalio #The Beatles

