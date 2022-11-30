Billionaire Nithin Kamath advises students to 'stay in India' for 'best opportunities in future'

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath

Billionaire entrepreneur Nithin Kamath on Wednesday revealed that when students ask him for advice, he tells them to stay in India to make use of the best opportunities in the future. But Kamath's suggestion is not based on a need to avoid brain drain but because he believes several opportunities will open up for the youth in the country.

"Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India," he tweeted. "Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in the future."



He also shared a report by economist Shruti Rajagopalan who claimed that the upcoming generation of "young Indians will be the largest consumer and labor source in the knowledge and network goods economy".

In another tweet, the Zerodha co-founder and CEO explained why staying in India will offer better opportunities to young Indians than in any other country.

Quoting Rajagopalan's report, he tweeted, "Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47 per cent of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics."

"Educated digital natives with global ambitions," Nithin Kamath added.

But not everyone seemed to agree with the Zerodha boss's views.

Twitter user Rachit Mehta (@M_Rachit1) commented, "Disagree 100 per cent man, I gotta huge respect for what you've done with Zerodha! 1 in 5 people *globally* understand this, People will always move where they get more better opportunities, which is not going to happen in India, young talents will always be poached happily!"

"Stayed in India first 25 years of my life in rented properties owned by folks in the US/Europe. Went out of the country, now own five properties. Go out of India to earn wealth if you are middle class or do not have generational wealth," wrote another user @margincaller_.

User Sandipan Mondal (@D21sandipan) said, "My takeaway from Shruti's post is that there are ample reasons to be bullish on India - and I agree with them all. I would *not* however use this to offer blanket guidance on whether or not to emigrate. That's just bad advice."

