Billionaire Nikhil Kamath evaluates companies on these 2 benchmarks before investing

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath evaluates companies he's interested in investing by two benchmarks -- economics and impact. Apart from owning stock brokerage firm Zerodha, Kamath along with his brother Nithin Kamath, has also invested in multiple start-ups.

Speaking to Business Today, Nikhil Kamath said, "Most ventures can be valued on two benchmarks - one is the economics side and the other is the impact side. When the two come together, they often make great companies."

In another instance, Nithin Kamath shared some more advice for budding investors. The easiest way for youngsters to start building their portfolio would be to begin a fixed deposit in a bank, he told Moneycontrol.

"I think they should start off with a bank fixed deposit -- the easiest thing to do," Kamath said. "The thing about saving and investing in mutual funds and stocks is that when people see that some money is being lost, the chances are of people not doing it at all... so my advice is if you're young and don't know about stock market or mutual fund etc."

"The idea is to just start off with a fixed deposit, once you have a certain amount of capital then maybe they can start investing a small portion of it into mutual funds... start a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). Then they can pick up a low-cost index fund and start investing monthly after," the Zerodha co-founder and CEO added.

That way, with a fixed deposit, an SIP, and an index fund, the chances of the youngsters getting perturbed by ups and downs in the market would be much lesser, Kamath said.