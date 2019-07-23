Asus ROG Phone 2 combines over-the-top hardware with excellent software in a practical gaming smartphone

The first edition of the ROG Phone was the first gaming headset to debut in India. But the phone debuted at a premium price (Rs 69,999) and was literally, only built for gaming. However, the recently launched ROG Phone 2 delivers more-than just compelling hardware.

Second to none

The ROG Phone 2 is undoubtedly the fastest smartphone on the market, easily surpassing the Galaxy S10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset and UFS 3.0 make it extremely difficult for other gaming or flagship smartphones to keep up.

First-of-its-kind display

On the display front, the ROG Phone 2 gets a 120Hz OLED display. While several smartphones are only just embracing screens with a 90Hz refresh rate, Asus has already moved on. The ROG Phone 2 is the first and only smartphone to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rear on TVs, laptops or monitors.

Improved cameras

The dual rear camera setup on the back of the ROG Phone 2 is quite similar to the one on the Zenfone 6 without the flipping mechanism. The Asus 6z or Zenfone 6 may not have a flagship camera setup, but it is well above average.

Just like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2 is an absolute beast. But Asus has done a couple of things on the ROG Phone 2 to make it more than just an over-the-top gaming smartphone.

Last years ROG Phone featured several copper accents on the front and back. This time around, Asus has opted for a cleaner look with a small opening for a functional vent. But the most significant improvement coming to the ROG Phone is in the software department.

Practicality meets performance

One of the biggest criticisms of the first Republic of Gamers phone was its UI, which was over-the-top and entirely focused on gaming without focusing on either power or everyday users. This year, the ROG Phone 2 offers the same stock Android experience straight out of the box. Asus’ Armoury Crate software that controls lighting and overclocking is the only other app on the device not part of stock Android. You can also switch to the custom ROG UI while gaming for a better experience.

The new improvements coming to the ROG Phone 2 don’t only make it the most powerful smartphone on the market, but a far-more practical daily driver.