Asus launches new AMD powered ZenBook laptops in India

Asus has established itself as one of the key players in the gaming laptop space in India. Now, the brand is looking to expand that domination to the mainstream laptop space. The Taiwanese laptop manufacturer recently added two new notebook models to its ZenBook Flip portfolio.

Asus has partnered with AMD for the new ZenBook 14 UM431DA and ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA, with the former aimed at delivering value and the latter edging towards the premium segment. According to Asus, the ZenBook 14 UM431DA weighs in at under one and a half kilos and can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. The ZenBook Flip, on the other hand, is a more premium offering.

ZenBook 14 UM431DA

The new ZenBook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The notebook gets a 14-inch FHD (1080p) NanoEdge IPS display with an 86-percent screen-to-body ratio. Among its features, the new ZenBook UM431DA also offers impressive battery life. The UM431DA is priced at Rs 59,990.

ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA

The new ZenBook Flip is available with two processor options in the form of Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 3500U CPUs. The Ryzen 7 processor features integrated Radeon Vega 10 graphics. The convertible notebook also offers 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 14-inch FHD (1080p) IPS touchscreen. Asus also offers a stylus pen with the new 2-in-1 ZenBook.

