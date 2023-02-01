English
    ChatGPT creates theme, menu of CEO's dinner party. The results...

    Need a helper for your own evening gathering? ChatGPT is here to help.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    A US-based CEO tested ChatGPT by involving it in party planning. (Image credit: @seanlinehan/Twitter)

    ChatGPT has answers to everything, even what to cook for your next dinner party. Want the most unconventional recipe ideas? No problem for the chatbot.

    ChatGPT responds to human instructions and questions, yes that includes the recipe for "beef explosion with a hint of unicorn".

    A Twitter thread shows how the chatbot generated a complete menu for a dinner party, based on an array from instructions from the participants.

    Sean Linehan, the US-based  CEO of coaching platform Exec, said he wanted to test the limits of the chatbot. The results, he said, were "surprisingly delightful".