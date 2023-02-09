English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ashneer Grover has a tip for DigiYatra users: 'Save yourself from last-minute inconvenience'

    Ashneer Grover wrote, "Hey DigiYatra users! The app won’t work after the new update."

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 09, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    Several people, who had been facing the same problem with DigiYatra thanked Ashneer Grover for the help.

    Several people, who had been facing the same problem with DigiYatra thanked Ashneer Grover for the help.

    Ashneer Grover on Thursday had some advice for users of DigiYatra -- a contactless facial recognition-based aircraft boarding system. The former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe founder claimed that the app will not work after a new update and that users have to reinstall, re-register and then upload the boarding pass.


    Tagging the Minister of Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and his ministry, Grover wrote, "Hey DigiYatra users! The app won’t work after the new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register, and then upload your boarding (pass) before going to the airport. Save yourself the last-minute inconvenience."

    Responding to Ashneer Grover's tweet, a few users commented that the tip was helpful.