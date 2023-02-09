Ashneer Grover has a tip for DigiYatra users: 'Save yourself from last-minute inconvenience'

Several people, who had been facing the same problem with DigiYatra thanked Ashneer Grover for the help.

Ashneer Grover on Thursday had some advice for users of DigiYatra -- a contactless facial recognition-based aircraft boarding system. The former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe founder claimed that the app will not work after a new update and that users have to reinstall, re-register and then upload the boarding pass.

Tagging the Minister of Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and his ministry, Grover wrote, "Hey DigiYatra users! The app won’t work after the new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register, and then upload your boarding (pass) before going to the airport. Save yourself the last-minute inconvenience."



Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won’t work after new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience. @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI

Responding to Ashneer Grover's tweet, a few users commented that the tip was helpful.

"Thanks, Ashneer Grover! After reinstalling and verifying my identity at the first prompt did the trick," wrote Shlok (@shlokarth). Another Twitter user Neeraj M (@being_happyyy) said," Exactly what I faced a while ago... I wonder why every government app becomes an inconvenience after a while."

"Thanks, Ashneer. Reinstallation worked," added Chaitnay Joshi (@i_am_cj__).

There were also some who called the DigiYatra app's malfunction "doglapan" -- one of Grover's most characteristic ways of expressing himself at the business reality show Shark Tank India.



Doglapan by the app

Loosely translated, the word means "cheating". The popularity of this expression also led the "Shark" to use it as the title of his book.

