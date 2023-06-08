English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Chemical found in artificial sweeteners can damage DNA, cause heart disease, cancer: Study

    'For many years, artificial sweeteners have already been suspected of having carcinogenic effects,' Dr Danielle Leonardo, a specialist in internal medicine and medical oncology, said.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    June 08, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
    Experts said that that naturally-occurring sugar substitutes that are not created in the laboratories are considered healthier alternatives. (Representational image)

    Experts said that naturally-occurring sugar substitutes that are not created in the laboratories are considered healthier alternatives. (Representational image)

    Artificial sweeteners are the rage when it comes to people trying to reduce their calorie intake, but a recent study shows that a chemical found in such sweeteners can damage the DNA and cause cancer, as per a report in Medical News Today.

    Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill determined Sucralose-6-acetate, found in sucralose (sold under the trade name Splenda) is “genotoxic,” which means it harms genetic information within cells.

    Susan Schiffman, who led the study and is an adjunct professor in the joint department of biomedical engineering told Medical News Today: “The most compelling finding was that a contaminant and metabolite of sucralose could damage DNA in human blood cells and express genes in the human gut epithelium that can induce inflammation and even cancer.”

    The researchers also found that sucralose caused leaky gut or damage to the gut lining. The results also support the growing evidence of the harmful effects of artificial sweeteners, such as an increased risk of heart disease, and cancer.

    “For many years, artificial sweeteners have already been suspected of having carcinogenic effects,” Dr Danielle Leonardo, a specialist in internal medicine and medical oncology, told the publication. “This (study) is another push toward confirming this hypothesis. I believe that we have already established the foundational research for the theory and the preliminary data is already present.”

    Related stories

    He added that naturally-occurring sugar substitutes that are not created in the laboratories are considered healthier alternatives but recommended avoiding added sugars as much as possible, including natural sugars such as honey.

    Read more: Indian sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 million tonnes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #artificial sweetener #calories #cancer #honey #sugar #sweetener
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 08:57 pm