Chemical found in artificial sweeteners can damage DNA, cause heart disease, cancer: Study

Experts said that naturally-occurring sugar substitutes that are not created in the laboratories are considered healthier alternatives. (Representational image)

Artificial sweeteners are the rage when it comes to people trying to reduce their calorie intake, but a recent study shows that a chemical found in such sweeteners can damage the DNA and cause cancer, as per a report in Medical News Today.

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill determined Sucralose-6-acetate, found in sucralose (sold under the trade name Splenda) is “genotoxic,” which means it harms genetic information within cells.

Susan Schiffman, who led the study and is an adjunct professor in the joint department of biomedical engineering told Medical News Today: “The most compelling finding was that a contaminant and metabolite of sucralose could damage DNA in human blood cells and express genes in the human gut epithelium that can induce inflammation and even cancer.”

The researchers also found that sucralose caused leaky gut or damage to the gut lining. The results also support the growing evidence of the harmful effects of artificial sweeteners, such as an increased risk of heart disease, and cancer.

“For many years, artificial sweeteners have already been suspected of having carcinogenic effects,” Dr Danielle Leonardo, a specialist in internal medicine and medical oncology, told the publication. “This (study) is another push toward confirming this hypothesis. I believe that we have already established the foundational research for the theory and the preliminary data is already present.”

He added that naturally-occurring sugar substitutes that are not created in the laboratories are considered healthier alternatives but recommended avoiding added sugars as much as possible, including natural sugars such as honey.

