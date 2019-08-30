Apple September 10 keynote confirmed: Everything else that could launch alongside the iPhone 11

It’s official. Apple has sent out invites for its annual Fall event on September 10. The Cupertino, California-based giant would launch new iPhones and is expected to launch more products alongside.

The September 10 keynote would be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater where Apple is expected to introduce its newest iPhones and other services. The invite reads ‘By innovation only’ with a translucent Apple logo in different colours.

Several reports suggest that Apple would introduce three new iPhones, like last year. This year’s iPhone lineup is rumoured to include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple is yet to confirm the official names, which in its typical way, would be only unveiled at the launch.

The most significant upgrade that the iPhones are said to get is in the camera department. All the three iPhones would reportedly get an additional lens at the back. The iPhone XR successor would sport two cameras, whereas the premium models would have three lenses at the back.

The sensors on the premium variant would capture three images simultaneously use new artificial intelligence software to correct the combined photo automatically.

Apple is said to stick to a similar design as current-generation iPhones, but some colours on the back panel of the iPhone 11 lineup would get a matte finish.

Alongside the iPhones, Apple could also launch a refreshed iPad Pro and an entry-level iPad. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro would get upgraded cameras and faster processors. The entry-level iPad would be updated from 9.7-inch to 10.2-inch.

The new hardware would also mean that Apple would officially roll out the latest software for its iPhones and iPads soon after the launch. It is also rumoured that a new ceramic case design for the Watch Series could launch this year. The new case would most likely be available on Watch Series 4, as Apple is reportedly focusing more on the software front.

The long-rumoured and anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro would be launched this year. The new MacBook would have a similar design as the currently available 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with slimmer display bezels.