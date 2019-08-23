Apple said to launch camera-focused Pro iPhones, new iPads, larger MacBooks, AirPods 3 this year

Apple is gearing up for the launch of new iPhones in September. While the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date, information about the list of products to be launched during the September keynote has been revealed.

Industry sources said as per a report by Bloomberg that Apple would launch a combination of new hardware, software, and services alongside the three iPhones.

The list includes refreshed version of the iPad Pro with upgraded cameras and faster chips, an entry-level iPad with a larger screen, new versions of the Apple Watch and a revamped MacBook Pro. Apple is also said to upgrade AirPods and HomePod this year.

Other hardware products would include a refreshed Mac Pro and its accompanying monitor. Apple would also unveil operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac.

Lastly, Apple would give more details while launching the Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

The Bloomberg report lists out the expected upgrades in the above mentioned Apple hardware.

Starting with the iPhone, Apple is said to launch three new iPhones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three iPhones would look similar to current generation iPhones, but some colours on the back panel would get a matte finish.

The highlight feature in the new iPhones would be an upgraded triple-camera system with an ultra-wide sense on the ‘Pro’ models. The sensors would capture three images simultaneously use new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct the combined photo.

The ‘Pro’ iPhones are also said to get significant upgrades in video recording capabilities. Apple has developed new features that would allow users to post-process videos with tools that would retouch, apply effects, alter colours, etc.

The new ‘Pro’ iPhones would also support reverse wireless charging for users to charge their AirPods with the wireless charging case. None of the iPhones would support 5G this year.

For the iPad, Apple would launch a refreshed iPad Pro and an entry-level iPad. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro would get upgraded cameras and faster processors. The entry-level iPad would be updated from 9.7-inch to 10.2-inch.

Apple is focusing more on the software front for the Apple Watch. The company made significant improvements in the Series 4 design and is expected to focus more on watchOS 6 software update and new case finishes. The new ceramic case design is said to be launching this year, as per some findings in the iOS 13 beta 7.

AirPods is said to get a significant upgrade as well. Apple would launch a more-expensive version of the AirPods with support for water-resistance, noise-cancellation, etc. HomePod’s affordable version with two tweeters is said to launch early next year, according to the report.

Lastly, the long-rumoured and anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro would be launched this year. The new MacBook would have a similar design as the currently available 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with slimmer display bezels.

Apple would also launch previously announced Mac Pro and the 32-inch XDR Pro Display that was unveiled earlier this year.

We are a few weeks away from the annual launch of the iPhones. Apple is yet to announce the date of its September keynote event officially. However, some findings in iOS 13 beta suggest that the new iPhones, with other products and services, would be launched on September 10.