App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple reportedly recalls limited 13-inch MacBook Air units for free logic board replacement

Affected users can get their 2018 MacBook Air units fixed within four years of the purchase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has launched a recall program for a few MacBook Air units globally. The Cupertino-based giant has initiated a recall program for a limited number of MacBook Air models, citing logic board issues. 

According to DigitalTrends, Apple has shared an internal document to its authorised service providers and Apple stores globally. The document refers to issues in the main logic board in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Air units manufacturers in 2018. The company, on its end, would contact the affected owners via email and offer them a free logic board replacement.

Apple has not specified the exact issue in the logic board, but the documents shared refer to power-related issues.

Close

Affected users can get their 2018 MacBook Air units fixed within four years of the purchase. The company is yet to make an official announcement on its ‘Exchange and Repair Extension Programs’ page. The same MacBook Air model is a part of another exchange program where Apple is replacing the keyboards due to certain issues.

related news

The company recently recalled a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro models over battery overheating problems. The program is applicable for affected units that were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, which can be identified via a serial number 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Apple #laptops #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.