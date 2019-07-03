Apple reportedly recalls limited 13-inch MacBook Air units for free logic board replacement

Apple has launched a recall program for a few MacBook Air units globally. The Cupertino-based giant has initiated a recall program for a limited number of MacBook Air models, citing logic board issues.

According to DigitalTrends, Apple has shared an internal document to its authorised service providers and Apple stores globally. The document refers to issues in the main logic board in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Air units manufacturers in 2018. The company, on its end, would contact the affected owners via email and offer them a free logic board replacement.

Apple has not specified the exact issue in the logic board, but the documents shared refer to power-related issues.

Affected users can get their 2018 MacBook Air units fixed within four years of the purchase. The company is yet to make an official announcement on its ‘Exchange and Repair Extension Programs’ page. The same MacBook Air model is a part of another exchange program where Apple is replacing the keyboards due to certain issues.