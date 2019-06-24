Apple recalls limited 15-inch MacBook Pro units over battery overheating

Apple has recalled a few MacBook Pro models citing battery concerns. The recall program is limited to a few 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

In its blog post, Apple has stated that a limited number of units of the MacBook Pro sold between the above time period are eligible for the recall program. Apple has advised the owners of the eligible MacBook Pros to visit the Apple Authorised service centres and get the batteries replaced.

“Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number”, the blog post read.

To check if your 15-inch MacBook Pro needs a battery replacement, you can head over to Apple’s support website and enter the serial number to check.

The serial number can be found in the ‘About this Mac’ option in the Apple Menu tab located at the upper left corner of the screen. If your laptop is marked eligible, it is advised to stop using it.

It would take a maximum of two weeks for authorised service centres to examine the laptop and then replace the battery. If there is a defect found, Apple will replace the battery free of cost.