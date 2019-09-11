App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 is triggering people's 'trypophobia' - here's what it is

The micro-blogging site is flooded with several posts, where people with ‘trypophobia’ are blaming the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max’s camera module design.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 11 lineup is creating a lot of buzz for its specifications and features. The highlight of this year’s iPhone is its triple-camera module. But apart from the features and its camera's image quality among other things, the chatter on Twitter is on iPhone's camera module and the phenomenon of Trypophobia.

Users are complaining about the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max’s oddly-placed triple-cameras on Twitter. The micro-blogging site is flooded with several posts, where people with ‘Trypophobia’ are blaming the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max’s camera module design.

Trypophobia involves an intense and disproportionate fear towards holes, repetitive patterns, protrusions, etc., and, in general, images that present high-contrast energy at low and midrange spatial frequencies, according to a study. These clustered holes can be referred to the honeycombs, bubble baths, or seed pods. 

Close

When triggered with trypophobia, people may suffer from nausea, shortness of breath, fast heartbeats, itching, excessive sweating, and even anxiety attacks. According to research, nearly 16 percent of people have trypophobia.

related news

People took to Twitter to express how uncomfortable and ‘triggered’ they feel after seeing the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple camera design.

 

 

 

 

 


Some users even decided to make fun of those who suffer from trypophobia

 


First Published on Sep 11, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

