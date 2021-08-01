Apple and Google go on the offensive against anti-vax app

Anti Vax app Unjected was booted off Apple's App Store

Apple and Google are cracking down on apps that are spreading misinformation about the COVID Vaccine.

Unjected, an anti-vax app that acts as a social hub and dating platform for unvaccinated individuals has been given the boot from Apple's app store for spreading misinformation about the vaccine.

A report from Bloomberg highlights some posts from the social feed in the app that claimed that vaccines modify genes and humorously stated that vaccinated individuals connect to 5G and will be used as bioweapons.

While Apple straight up removed the app, Google gave the founders a stern warning to remove the misleading posts or face a ban. The social feed was then stripped from the app but the founders have gone on record since saying that will stand against the request and reinitiate the social feed at a later date.