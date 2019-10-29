Twitter has a field day creating memes after Apple launches AirPods Pro with a new design

Apple has officially launched the AirPods Pro. The new wireless earbuds feature an all-new design and also supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).



New airpods had questionable inspiration pic.twitter.com/Mc7CZXoSCJ

— Pats A' Trick-or-Treatin (@PatsATweetin) October 28, 2019



You can't spell Bellsprout without Pro

— Michael Moore (@Kiey) October 28, 2019

As soon as Apple unveiled the new AirPods Pro, users on Twitter had a fun time making memes and posting funny tweets about the new design that resembles Pokemons.



I was trying to figure out what the new AirPods remind me of. It's this penguin pic.twitter.com/BbSZdlO4Q9

— Caroline Haskins (@carolineha_) October 28, 2019

Some even related the new design resembling the cartoon character Pingu.



the airpods pro looks like a hair blower pic.twitter.com/xDOH1CV2sf

— ava villaflores (@ItsAvaCamille) October 29, 2019



The AirPods Pro summed up in four pictures pic.twitter.com/U6fK4AvhV5

— ... (@luisagibsonxo) October 28, 2019



When you see someone wearing the regular AirPods now: pic.twitter.com/iwzoRf9sc1

— ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) October 28, 2019

The new AirPods Pro also looks like a hair blower, according to some. If that's not all, some users even went ahead and tweeted about how the new design resembles their behaviour.

Apple has revamped the AirPods Pro by including silicone ear tips for better in-ear grip. Apple claims that AirPods Pro uses a vent system that equalises pressure and minimises any discomfort found in many in-ear earbuds.

The new AirPods Pro comes with three ear tips of different sizes. For a better and immersive audio experience, the ear tip fit test would test the quality of the seal and identifying the best ear tip size for users.

Within seconds, the algorithm would detect whether the ear tip is of the right fit or needs to be adjusted to create a better seal.

AirPods Pro features Apple’s H1 chip for enabling hands-free “Hey Siri”. The proprietary chipset also aids in better battery life and performance. The H1 features 10 audio cores and supports extremely low audio processing latency for real-time noise cancellation.

Noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro uses two microphones to continuously adapt to individual ear tip fit. Coupled with software, the earbuds aid in better noise cancellation, allowing enough background noise to pass through.

There’s also a ‘Transparency Mode’ which allows the user to listen to music while still hearing ambient sound simultaneously. Users can switch between ANC and Transparency Mode with the help of the new force sensor embedded inside the stem.

The new ‘Pro’ wireless earbuds are claimed to offer the same five hours battery life like the AirPods second generation. This, however, is without ANC. Apple claims that AirPods Pro can offer up to four and half hours of music playback with ANC and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge. The earbuds come with a wireless charging case that delivers up to 24 hours of additional juice.