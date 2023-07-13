Animation of Titan sub’s implosion garners over 6.5 million views in 13 days

The video blamed the OceanGate Titan’s controversial carbon fiber construction for the tragedy. (Screengrab from Ai Telly clip)

An animated video depicting how the OceanGate Titan sub imploded on June 18, killing all five voyagers, has been viewed more than 6.5 million times in the 11 days since it was posted to YouTube.

The 6.20-minute clip titled 'Implosion Titan Oceangate How it Happened' was uploaded by AiTelly, a YouTube channel that posts original 4K and 3D engineering animations, on June 30.

The narration begins by explaining what implosion is. “(It) is a process of destruction by collapsing inwards on the object itself. Where explosion expands, implosion contracts.”

"In the case of the Titan submersible, the implosion was caused due to very high hydro-static pressure of the surrounding water which happened in the fraction of a millisecond," it added.

At the Titanic’s 12,500-foot depth at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, there is around 5,600 pounds per square inch of pressure, the video stated. “That’s almost 400 times the pressure we experience on the surface.”

The accompanying animation showed a 3D OceanGate-branded submersible being crushed and torn apart. The video blamed the Titan’s controversial carbon fiber construction for the tragedy.

“Existing technology is based on steel, titanium, and aluminum. These are what kept other submarines from being crushed. But the Titan has had an experimental design,” the narrator said.

The video received more than 4,000 comments on YouTube.

"Several people told Stockton Rush that carbon fiber might not be the best material to use to construct a submersible but he knew it all apparently. Instead of wrapping several layers of carbon fibers at angles, the whole center section was one in one direction," a user commented. "Again, I guess he knew better than anyone else. When it imploded, which was inevitable, it basically self-destructed and the people inside vaporised in a couple of milliseconds. I guess he really didn't know s*** after all."

Another commented, "The Titanic director explained that carbon fiber composite -- the make of the Titan -- is used very very successfully for internal pressure, for vessels like say, a scuba tank. But for something that sees external pressure, all of the advantages of carbon composites go away and all the disadvantages come into play, he said."

Read more: Titanic sub victims realised fate 48 to 71 seconds before death, crowded on top of each other: expert