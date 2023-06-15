English
    Ananya Birla shares throwback pic on dad Kumar Mangalam Birla’s birthday

    Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, celebrated his 56th birthday on June 14, 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    kumar mangalam birla

    Businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla in a throwback pic shared by daughter Ananya (Image credit: @ananyabirla/Instagram)

    Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, celebrated his 56th birthday on June 14, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday yesterday, his daughter Ananya Birla, 28, shared a sweet throwback photo to wish the billionaire businessman. The photo shows a younger Kumar Mangalam Birla holding Ananya, who was then just a toddler.


    “Happy birthday Pa! Love you so much,” wrote Ananya Birla while sharing the photograph on Instagram and Twitter, where it has collected thousands of ‘likes’ and comments.








    A number of celebrities also wished Birla in the comments section of his daughter’s post. Actor Bobby Deol, Pulkit Samrat and VJ Anusha Dandekar were among those who wished the businessman on his birthday.

    Meanwhile, several other fans, acquaintances, businesses and institutes associated with Kumar Mangalam Birla extended their wishes on his 56th birthday.



    Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred the Padma Bhushan Award this year for his contribution to the field of trade and industry. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital.

    Ananya Birla is the eldest of Kumar Mangalam Birla’s three children – he also has a son, Aryaman, and a daughter, Advaitesha, with his wife Neerja Birla.

