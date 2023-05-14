Anand Mahindra shares throwback pic on Mother's Day: 'Thank you for the coaching, Ma'

Mother's Day: Anand Mahindra shared a picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra to mark Mother's Day.

Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a throwback picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra to mark Mother's Day. The black-and-white picture was clicked during a shareholders' meeting chaired by the industrialist's father Harish Mahindra.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Every year on Mother's Day I go fishing for old pics of my mother… Here’s one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy Mother's Day wherever you are…"



Every year on #MothersDay I go fishing for old pics of my mother…Here’s one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy #MothersDay… pic.twitter.com/ejmBRvtF4Q

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2023

Earlier, the industrialist had shared that his mother was a teacher, and in 2020, the Mahindra Group chairperson had tweeted a photo of Indira Mahindra when she was pregnant with him.

"The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter. "Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face!"



The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are... pic.twitter.com/BRLHM7YLKH

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

Indira Mahindra was a history teacher at Lucknow’s prestigious Isabella Thoburn (IT) College. She had later moved to Mumbai.

