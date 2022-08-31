English
    Anand Mahindra shares teaser on new Mahindra XUV 400. EV to be revealed on September 8

    "Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," Anand Mahindra tweeted with the video teaser.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra shared that the new Mahindra XUV 400 will be an electric vehicle.

    Anand Mahindra shared that the new Mahindra XUV 400 will be an electric vehicle.


    Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a teaser of the Mahindra automobiles' upcoming new release, an electric vehicle (EV), Mahindra XUV 400.

    "Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," he tweeted with the video teaser on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    More details on the new EV Mahindra XUV 400 are scheduled to be released on September 8.

    Earlier in the day, Anand Mahindra had shared an ad to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi and paid a compliment to a Twitter user who noticed that Ganpati was made to wear a seatbelt in the advert.

    Twitter user Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) commented on the Mahindra Group chairman's post, "Did anyone notice Ganpatiji wearing a seat belt? Mindful of following road safety rules. So cute. Wonderful video."

    Responding to this, Mahindra tweeted, "You have a sharp eye! Yes, that was purposefully done."

    Earlier this week, when Mahindra Lifespace crossed USD 1 billion m-cap, he declared that this proves firms can survive without black money.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group.

    "I remember when I entered the real estate sector in the late 80s via Mahindra Ugine, I was told that we would not survive without transacting in black money. But that was exactly why I felt we had to enter the sector & prove the sceptics wrong," Anand Mahindra had tweeted. "My gratitude to Arun Nanda who led the sector & to the @life_spaces team led by Arvind for getting us to this milestone & vindicating our entry."
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Electric Vehicle #EV #Ganesh Chaturthi #Mahindra #Mahindra XUV 400 #Mahindra XUV400
