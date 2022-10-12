Anand Mahindra offers a scale tractor to the first person to answer this question

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video of Mahindra tractors being used in a different country and has offered a scale tractor to the first person who to identify the nation."These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic," he tweeted.
These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022
Here's how Twitter users responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet.
Anand Sir, answer is "GERMANY"
It’s a holiday to celebrate the autumn Ernte (“harvest”), as well as show appreciation to God and people working in Landwirtschaft (“agriculture”). People who are in a position to do so are also encouraged to give to the poor!!— Nation first (@proudodia07) October 12, 2022
6075E 4 cylinder Mahindra Brazil. So that must be Brazil sir. Seems like Dois irmaos fest.
— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 12, 2022
Germany and glad to know that Mahindra Tractor Brand is the number 1 tractor selling brand in the world.— Sanjay Bhatia (@sanjay_ff) October 12, 2022
Germany. That girl and that small child are sporting Colours of German flag.
— Hemant (@hemanter8) October 12, 2022
There were also others who asked the Anand Mahindra chairperson to launch a similar model in India.
Definitely not India,
Because those tractors are fitted with mandatory Roll over protection systems.
Same is not provided for India tractors.#indianlivesmatterhttps://t.co/7wOGJYppET— kotta bharath (@kottabharath1) October 12, 2022
Sir,aisa tractor india me kyu nhi launch krte...aaj ke jamane me bhi whi Mahindra sarpanch chalate hai hamlog...
— Alpha (@anshu71926184) October 12, 2022
What do you think of the offer and the tractor? Let us know in the comments.