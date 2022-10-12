Anand Mahindra offers a scale tractor to the first person to answer this question

Anand Mahindra is offering this tractor as a reward. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video of Mahindra tractors being used in a different country and has offered a scale tractor to the first person who to identify the nation.



These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022

"These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic," he tweeted.

6075E 4 cylinder Mahindra Brazil. So that must be Brazil sir. Seems like Dois irmaos fest.

— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 12, 2022



Germany and glad to know that Mahindra Tractor Brand is the number 1 tractor selling brand in the world. — Sanjay Bhatia (@sanjay_ff) October 12, 2022





Germany. That girl and that small child are sporting Colours of German flag.

— Hemant (@hemanter8) October 12, 2022

Definitely not India,

Because those tractors are fitted with mandatory Roll over protection systems.

Same is not provided for India tractors.#indianlivesmatterhttps://t.co/7wOGJYppET — kotta bharath (@kottabharath1) October 12, 2022





Sir,aisa tractor india me kyu nhi launch krte...aaj ke jamane me bhi whi Mahindra sarpanch chalate hai hamlog...

— Alpha (@anshu71926184) October 12, 2022

What do you think of the offer and the tractor? Let us know in the comments.