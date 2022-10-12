English
    Anand Mahindra offers a scale tractor to the first person to answer this question

    Twitter users asked Anand Mahindra to launch in India the tractor model visible in the video.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 12, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra is offering this tractor as a reward. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

    Anand Mahindra is offering this tractor as a reward. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)


    Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video of Mahindra tractors being used in a different country and has offered a scale tractor to the first person who to identify the nation.

    "These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic," he tweeted.

    Here's how Twitter users responded to Anand Mahindra's tweet.





    There were also others who asked the Anand Mahindra chairperson to launch a similar model in India.


    What do you think of the offer and the tractor? Let us know in the comments.

    first published: Oct 12, 2022 02:42 pm
