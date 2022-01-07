‘Third Wave Coffee’ shops grab internet’s attention amid COVID-19 surge: ‘Sign of our times’

“Third wave is here. I’m talking about both Coffee and Covid," a Twitter user said. (Image tweeted by @amritat)

A popular coffee chain is receiving renewed attention on social media for a name quite appropriate for the times: “Third Wave Coffee”. India is facing a third wave of coronavirus cases with the spread of the Omicron variant and there is anxiety about what lies ahead. But social media users have found some humour in these trying times.

A Twitter user, Ishita Yadav, on Thursday tweeted a photo of an outlet of Third Wave Coffee in Delhi. The coffee chain has its headquarters Bengaluru.

“Of course there’s a new coffee shop in Delhi called Third Wave Coffee,” Yadav said. “And of course there a people hanging here with no face masks."



Of course there’s a new coffee shop in Delhi called Third Wave Coffee. And of course there a people hanging here with no face masks. pic.twitter.com/F4XpDeP3Dt

— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 6, 2022

“This third wave has come from Bangalore,” a Twitter user said while responding to Yadav and referring to the coffee chain's headquarters.

Another Twitter user shared a photo of from a different branch of the coffee chain in Delhi.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Sign of the times (it literally did not strike me till a friend pointed it out)

But also… great coffee! And congrats @Bahrisons_books on the new location pic.twitter.com/XeUMrkB2jX

— amrita tripathi (@amritat) December 28, 2021

“Sign of the times (it literally did not strike me till a friend pointed it out),” Amrita Tripathi said. “But also… great coffee!”

A Twitter account named Humour Minister said: “Third wave is here. I’m talking about both Coffee and Covid.”

Delhi, like the rest of India, is recording a sharp increase in coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant spreads.

The capital city had reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases on January 6. To curb the surge in cases, a weekend curfew will be enforced in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has given new meanings to pre-existing words. One example is the Corona beer, which was just another drink before corona (virus) upended lives across the world.

In early 2020, when the virus had not spread in India but was sweeping through neighbouring China, many Indians had entered “Corona beer virus” on Google to look up symptoms of the emerging infection.