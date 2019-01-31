App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AMD shares soar on Wall Street: Nvidia and Intel cautious

Resurgent AMD will likely cause Intel and Nvidia quite a few problems.

Carlsen Martin
AMD shares sky-rocket after Q4 earnings revealed
AMD shares sky-rocket after Q4 earnings revealed
Whatsapp

AMD is one of the few tech companies to have posted positive earnings results on on Wall Street. The American chip-maker withstood challenging situations including the cooling of a once-hot cryptocurrency market, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the slowing economy in China.

Shares of AMD sky-rocketed as the company's fourth-quarter revenues rose by 6% to $1.42 billion as against same quarter previous year. This sharp rise came at a time when Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang cautioned towards a disappointing and challenging Q4, before its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results are announced.

Substantial increase in revenue and net income

Although, the chipmaker's Q4 revenue of $1.42 billion missed Wall Street’s $1.44 billion estimation by a small margin, AMD’s annual 2018 financial results reported $6.48 billion in revenue and $337 million net income. The numbers were a substantial increase over its previous year’s figures which showed a total $5.3 billion in revenue and $33 million in net income.

Impressive APUs, GPUs and CPUs incoming

Much of this rise in growth can be attributed to AMD’s Ryzen chip benchmarks. AMD’s Ryzen series CPUs and APUs deliver an unmatched price-to-performance ratio that Intel is failing to keep up with. On the GPU front, Vega VII showcases pretty impressive benchmarks and the rumoured Navi chips which are expected to deliver remarkable performance at an affordable price. AMD is also rumoured to provide hardware for the next generation Xbox and PS4.

related news

The over-achieving Ryzen

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also hopes that with the introduction of the 2nd generation Ryzen mobile chips and 3rd Gen desktop chips, AMD will see a further 30% increase in Ryzen desktop processor sales and a 50% increase in notebook processor sales.

The company has already seen a 50% increase in Ryzen desktop processor shipments and are said to be doubling enterprise-grade Epyc CPU shipments. AMD attributes its growth to a 50% increase in Ryzen desktop processor shipments and doubling enterprise-grade Epyc CPU shipments since the previous quarter.

A bright future aheadDr Lisa Su in a recent press conference said, "Despite near-term graphics headwinds, 2019 is shaping up to be another exciting year driven by the launch of our broadest and most competitive product portfolio ever with our next-generation 7nm Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC products.”
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #AMD #earnings #PC #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.