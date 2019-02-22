App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon’s Alexa can now stream over 350 radio stations in India

The new set of features will enable users to live stream radio stations on Alexa-compatible devices.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Amazon India recently announced streaming support for over 350 radio stations in India on the Alexa voice assistant platform. The new feature will further expand Alexa’s skills and capabilities. According to Amazon, one of the most popular features on Alexa is listening to music. Alexa already features support for Prime Music, Gaana, Saavn and Hungama Music, giving users access to a massive library of tracks.

The new set of features will enable users to live stream radio stations on Alexa-compatible devices. According to Amazon, Alexa users can enjoy live broadcast from a list of 17 All India Radio stations in 14 Indian languages. Alexa has also been updated with special skills which will work on channels like Radio One and Radio City.

Additionally, TuneIn and myTuner will provide access to hundreds of radio stations worldwide including ESPN Radio for the latest sports updates and BBC Radio 2 for music. With simple commands such as, 'Alexa, open BBC Radio 5 live from TuneIn,' users can play radio stations with English tracks. Bollywood lovers simply have to ask, 'Alexa, open All India Radio,' to gain access to a list of different Indian radio stations like Vividh Bharati, Radio City, Radio Mirchi and more.

Here are few Alexa-enabled devices that will give you access to this feature without breaking the bank:

Amazon Echo Input (Rs 2,999) – Bluetooth-enabled device that upgrades any ordinary speaker into a voice-activated smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot (Rs 4,499) – Voice-controlled speaker, compatible smart home devices, home theatre systems and more.

boAt Stone 700A Portable Smart Speaker (Rs 3,299) – Waterproof and shockproof portable speaker with built-in Alexa voice assistant support.

Users can also experience the new Radio feature on Alexa by installing the Alexa app on Android and iOS devices.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 01:21 pm

