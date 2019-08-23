Amazon fires: Top celebrities like Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio speak out

Top celebrities like Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio have raised concern about Amazon fires.

A massive fire has been blazing through the Amazon rainforests in Brazil for days, causing immense loss of rich flora and fauna that abound the region. Not just that, the skyline in cities in and around the forests have been engulfed in smoke due to consequent air pollution. Several environmentalists and researchers have pointed their fingers at cattle ranchers and woodcutters for starting the fire while the government had blamed NGOs for the inferno.

The fires have stirred people across the world, who have since been clamouring for donations from big corporates to douse the flames and restore the delicate ecological balance of the forest. Several A-list celebrities are among those who have been talking about ways to prevent and stop the potential global catastrophe that can spell doom for way too many people.

Some of these superstars have even sought accountability from the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who allegedly had been backing ranchers and farmers to exploit the rich natural resources of the rainforest. The president, however, has denied responsibility.

Among the celebrities who have called out the pro-business president is American pop singer Madonna.

She took to Instagram and wrote: “President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet.”

Some celebrities have also urged their fans to take steps to ensure that they contribute towards containing the climate crisis. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for his conservation efforts, urged his 33.8 million followers on Instagram to donate to help the Amazon groups. He also exhorted them to vote to power leaders who would understand environmental concerns and work towards a greener future.