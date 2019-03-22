Amazon Apple Fest: Apple Watch, iPhones and MacBooks available at lowest prices ever

Model Current Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) iPhone X (64GB) 81,000 73,990 iPhone 6S (32GB) 29,599 27,999 iPhone Xs Max (64GB) 1,09,900 104,900 iPhone 8Plus (64GB) 68,890 66,999 iPhone 7 (32GB) 38,999 37,999 iPhone XR (64GB) 69,999 67,999

The Apple Fest sale on Amazon India commences today with the e-commerce giant offering deals on everything from iPhones to iPads and everything in between. Amazon has also tied up with ICICI Bank to provide an additional 5-percent discount on Credit and Debit EMI payment methods.

Note: Current Price doesn't reflect MRP on Amazon India, but lowest prices of the handset available on other e-commerce platforms.

Apart from iPhones, the Apple iPad 6th gen receives a price cut from its earlier Rs 28,000, down to Rs 24,990, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina Display, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is available for Rs 1,04,900, down from Rs 1,19,000. According to Amazon, MacBooks will see price cuts of up to Rs 15,000 with additional 'No Cost EMI' payment options and exchange offers.

The Apple Watch series 3 is also seeing a price cut of around Rs 5,000. Originally retailing at Rs 28,900, the Apple Watch will be available for Rs 23,990 during the seven days of the sale. Music lovers will also be pleased to know that Beat Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones will feature discounts up to Rs 5,300.