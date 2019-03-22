App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Apple Fest: Apple Watch, iPhones and MacBooks available at lowest prices ever

ccording to Amazon, MacBooks will see price cuts of up to Rs 15,000 with additional 'No Cost EMI' payment options and exchange offers.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The Apple Fest sale on Amazon India commences today with the e-commerce giant offering deals on everything from iPhones to iPads and everything in between. Amazon has also tied up with ICICI Bank to provide an additional 5-percent discount on Credit and Debit EMI payment methods.
Model Current Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs)
iPhone X (64GB) 81,000 73,990
iPhone 6S (32GB) 29,599 27,999
iPhone Xs Max (64GB) 1,09,900 104,900
iPhone 8Plus (64GB) 68,890 66,999
iPhone 7 (32GB) 38,999 37,999
iPhone XR (64GB) 69,999 67,999

Note: Current Price doesn't reflect MRP on Amazon India, but lowest prices of the handset available on other e-commerce platforms.

Apart from iPhones, the Apple iPad 6th gen receives a price cut from its earlier Rs 28,000, down to Rs 24,990, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina Display, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is available for Rs 1,04,900, down from Rs 1,19,000.  According to Amazon, MacBooks will see price cuts of up to Rs 15,000 with additional 'No Cost EMI' payment options and exchange offers.

The  Apple Watch series 3 is also seeing a price cut of around Rs 5,000. Originally retailing at Rs 28,900, the Apple Watch will be available for Rs 23,990 during the seven days of the sale. Music lovers will also be pleased to know that Beat Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones will feature discounts up to Rs 5,300.

Additionally, iPad and Mac accessories will also see discounts and other offers during the Apple Fest sale on Amazon. Apart from price slashes, Amazon is also offering 'No Cost EMI' options on select credit and debit cards on most of the products on sale. Amazon's Apple Fest sale will end on the March 28, 2019.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Amazon #Apple #smartphone #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Po ...

Dissent Grows Louder in Chhattisgarh After BJP Denies Tickets to Sitti ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan on #SwasthImmunisedIndia

Actor Mohan Babu Under House Arrest for Protesting Against Naidu Govt ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Poor groundwater situation, erratic rains in Bar ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.