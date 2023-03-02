English
    PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey and wife meet education minister Dharmendra Pradhan: ‘Truly inspired’

    Alakh Pandey took to social media to share photos from the meeting, where they spoke at length about India's education system.

    March 02, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
    (Image credit: @AlakhPandey/Instagram)

    PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey and his wife, journalist Shivani Dubey, met Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on March 2, a week after their wedding.

    Pandey took to social media to share photos from the meeting, where they spoke at length about India's education system.

    "We learnt about the direction the government wants us to take and also what we can do to be useful," Pandey wrote.

    "Sir (Pradhan) made it clear that everyone should have access to education," Pandey added. "It should be affordable and be making full use of technology."


     








    Pandey praised Pradhan as a leader who is very passionate about educational advancements.

    "I am truly inspired by his commitment to making India a leader in knowledge and skills," the Physics Wallah CEO wrote. "The coming years will be an excellent time for the growth of education and skills in India.”

    Pandey's edtech company PhysicsWallah offers affordable coaching for several competitive exams -- CDS, Railways, GATE, Banking UPSC, SSC and more.

    The venture started as a YouTube channel in 2016, where Pandey offered lessons to JEE and NEET aspirants.

    Today, they have a network of coaching centres -- both online and offline -- across India. PhyiscsWallah coaches student in nine languages, including Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

    Pandey's company is India's 101st unicorn.

