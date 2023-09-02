English
    'Aiming for the stars': Congratulations pour in after India successfully launches Aditya-L1 to the sun

    The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11:50 am in the morning.

    September 02, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    Aditya L1

    The solar mission is projected to last five years and during this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit.

    Ten days after the successful mission to the moon, India added yet another chapter to their space science history on Saturday with the successful launch of Aditya L1 to the sun.

    The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11:50 am in the morning.


    Twitter congratulated ISRO and their team for the successful launch on Saturday.


    The solar mission is projected to last five years and during this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line joining Earth and the Sun.Also read: Aditya L1 Launch highlights: India's Surya namaskar in 125 days

    Tags: #Aditya-L1
    first published: Sep 2, 2023 02:18 pm

