'Aiming for the stars': Congratulations pour in after India successfully launches Aditya-L1 to the sun

Ten days after the successful mission to the moon, India added yet another chapter to their space science history on Saturday with the successful launch of Aditya L1 to the sun.
The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11:50 am in the morning.
Twitter congratulated ISRO and their team for the successful launch on Saturday.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.
Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023
A “Sunshine” moment for India! And a moment of destiny for all of us here at #Sriharikota who are part of the history in making.
Kudos team #ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C57/ #AdityaL1…India’s first Solar mission. pic.twitter.com/Eb607dZPII
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2023
We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words. #AdityaL1Launch #SolarMission @isro pic.twitter.com/9Ntfo17tvs
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2023
The bright fumes of Aditya-L1 against the clear mid-day sky! pic.twitter.com/u5d6Bqtxzk
— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 2, 2023
Also read: Aditya L1 Launch highlights: India's Surya namaskar in 125 days
Congratulating @isro for the successful launch of PSLV C57/Aditya-L1, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, #Sriharikota
It is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, another milestone for #NewIndia's space exploration journey!#AdityaL1Launch#IndiaTechade pic.twitter.com/hq11hXRlJW
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar(@Rajeev_GoI) September 2, 2023
