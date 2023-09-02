'Aiming for the stars': Congratulations pour in after India successfully launches Aditya-L1 to the sun

The solar mission is projected to last five years and during this time, the satellite will orbit around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit.

Ten days after the successful mission to the moon, India added yet another chapter to their space science history on Saturday with the successful launch of Aditya L1 to the sun.

The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at around 11:50 am in the morning.

Twitter congratulated ISRO and their team for the successful launch on Saturday.



A “Sunshine” moment for India! And a moment of destiny for all of us here at #Sriharikota who are part of the history in making.

Kudos team #ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C57/ #AdityaL1…India’s first Solar mission. pic.twitter.com/Eb607dZPII

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2023



We are truly aiming for the stars now. The pride and joy I feel seeing India make such great strides in the field of science is beyond words. #AdityaL1Launch #SolarMission @isro pic.twitter.com/9Ntfo17tvs

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2023



The bright fumes of Aditya-L1 against the clear mid-day sky! pic.twitter.com/u5d6Bqtxzk

— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 2, 2023



Congratulating @isro for the successful launch of PSLV C57/Aditya-L1, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, #Sriharikota It is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, another milestone for #NewIndia's space exploration journey!#AdityaL1Launch#IndiaTechade pic.twitter.com/hq11hXRlJW

— Rajeev Chandrasekhar(@Rajeev_GoI) September 2, 2023